Governors ready wish list of 300 infrastructure projects for Trump administration

1:17 Ex-mayor of Los Angeles talks immigration in the Trump era Pause

0:53 Jerry Brown: California will work to ensure laws are enforced fairly

0:45 Sun Maid Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at Fresno Fairgrounds

1:04 Raiders' Derek Carr earns NFL Honor

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

1:42 Fresno State Swimming and Diving Team shares secret to academic success

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

0:48 Trump counters on Putin question, says 'Our country's so innocent?'

0:57 Students compete at Saturday’s 35th annual Super Quiz in Fresno