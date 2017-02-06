Pot backers fear worst as vote nears on marijuana foe Sessions for attorney general

1:52 California AG on Trump's defunding comment: "We deserve to have our tax contributions come back" Pause

0:53 Jerry Brown: California will work to ensure laws are enforced fairly

1:48 5 things to know about California's death penalty measures

0:45 Sun Maid Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at Fresno Fairgrounds

1:04 Raiders' Derek Carr earns NFL Honor

1:24 White House says TPP doesn't put U.S. interests first

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

1:39 Curb Appeal: Stunning mid-century modern design home was home of architect Walter Wagner

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'