Texas suburbs have gone from Republican territory to Democrats’ best hope

0:45 Sun Maid Kennel Club's All-Breed dog show at Fresno Fairgrounds Pause

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December

1:17 Ex-mayor of Los Angeles talks immigration in the Trump era

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:24 White House says TPP doesn't put U.S. interests first

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

3:03 Memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

0:57 Students compete at Saturday’s 35th annual Super Quiz in Fresno