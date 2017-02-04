Justice Department files notice to appeal judge’s ruling temporarily blocking immigration ban

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk Pause

1:09 Neighbors jump to help stranded motorists in flooded northeast Fresno

2:24 Fulton Street project heading toward possible completion by May

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

3:08 Public expresses views on proposed Rental Housing Improvement Act in Fresno

1:24 White House says TPP doesn't put U.S. interests first

3:03 Memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

1:41 Drivers struggle through flooded streets in northeast Fresno