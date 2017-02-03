Rollback of Wall Street reform necessary because ‘friends’ can’t get loans, Trump says

3:08 Public expresses views on proposed Rental Housing Improvement Act in Fresno Pause

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December

1:25 KoJa Kitchen fuses Korean and Japanese fare

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

1:24 A matter of pride: Fresno Chaffee Zoo lion makes Super Bowl prediction

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

2:01 Matt Williams a star attraction at the Fresno Grizzlies Hot Stove Gala

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:24 White House says TPP doesn't put U.S. interests first