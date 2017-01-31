DeVos questionnaire appears to include passages from uncited sources

2:17 Superintendent Hanson reacts to Fresno Unified board vote to terminate him Pause

2:04 La Jacka Mobile creates jackfruit tacos, quesadillas, smoothies

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December

2:46 Hanson: 'Twelve (years) is a long time' to be superintendent

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

1:09 Greyhound bus station demolition begins in Fresno

1:59 The Fresno Bee Football Player of the Year is Adrian Martinez

1:15 San Luis Reservoir is filling up quickly

1:24 White House says TPP doesn't put U.S. interests first