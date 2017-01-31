Democrats boycotting votes on health, treasury secretaries

Senate Democrats signaled disapproval on Tuesday with President Donald Trump’s nominees for the Health and Treasury Departments by boycotting scheduled committee votes.
The two nominees, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., for Health and Human Services and Steve Mnuchin for Treasury, were set to be voted on in Senate committees Tuesday morning. After a vote in committee, a nominee moves to the full Senate for a confirmation vote. By refusing to show up to hearings, Democrats block nominees from moving forward.
The Democrats say that the nominees lied during their confirmation hearings and cannot continue forward with the process until they answer further questions.
Comments