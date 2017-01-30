Politics & Government

January 30, 2017 12:58 PM

Today in Trump tweets: January 30, 2017

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

President Donald Trump used Twitter to fire back at critics of his executive order that suspended immigration from seven majority Muslim nations. The order, signed Friday evening, led to protests at airports across the nation, several lawsuits, anger from some veterans over the treatment of Iraqi translators and dissent from State Department employees.

In his first three tweets Monday, sent between 5:16 a.m. and 5:27 a.m., Trump suggested that the airport issues were caused by Sunday’s “Delta computer outage,” and not outrage at the executive orders.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., cried at a Sunday press conference while discussing the immigration orders. Trump on Monday mocked Schumer’s “fake tears” and said he was going to ask “who is his acting coach.”

Trump defended the immediacy of the executive order in his next tweet. Many critics have said the hastiness of the action — and a lack of communication with other government agencies — led to confusion at the airports as to who was impacted by the orders.

The president announced last week, via Twitter, that he would make public his pick for the Supreme Court on Thursday. Trump moved up that announcement to Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern.

In his final morning tweet, Trump labeled the media as “the opposition party,” continuing a line of attack his team has been using in recent weeks.

In the afternoon, Trump tweeted a picture of himself in the Oval Office surrounded by people. The caption read, “The American Dream is back. We’re going to create an environment for small business like we haven’t had in many, many decades!”

