Once again, crowds confront Trump outside the people’s house

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December Pause

1:47 Dealing with water woes in Seville lasts for generations in Rebecca Quintana’s family

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban

2:06 Duncan Polytechnical students train for their first-ever Academic Decathlon

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

3:01 Video game review: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

11:15 Afghan allies from war on terror struggle to find the American dream