January 28, 2017 11:16 AM

Jerry Brown to receive further treatment for prostate cancer

By Christopher Cadelago

Gov. Jerry Brown will undergo further treatment for prostate cancer, his office announced Saturday.

Brown’s oncologist, Dr. Eric Small of the University of California, San Francisco, Medical Center, said in the statement that the disease was not extensive.

Small said the cancer can be readily treated with a short course of radiotherapy, and that he doesn’t expect any significant side effects.

“The prognosis for Governor Brown is excellent,” Small said.

Brown, 78, originally sought treatment five years ago for a “localized prostate cancer.”

Brown’s office on Saturday said he would continue his full work schedule. The treatment is planned for late February and early March.

Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago

