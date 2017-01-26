Best gift for state senator that offended women's marchers? Boxes of lard

Boxes of lard are arriving at the office of North Carolina State Sen. Joyce Krawiec of Kernersville, the harvest from a Twitter message that suggested participants in last weekend’s women’s marches were short on brain power.

“Message to crazies @ Women’s March - If Brains were lard, you couldn’t grease a small skillet. You know who you are,” Krawiec’s tweet said.

Amazon shoppers had sent at least 10 boxes of lard to the Yadkin County senator by Thursday morning.

On Amazon’s listing for 64-ounce containers of Armour Lard, a person identified as C. Yates wrote a review that said she sent lard to Krawiec because, “It represents my brain.”

The senator later deleted her Monday tweet and apologized in a statement, saying she only meant marchers who acted inappropriately. She also apologized on Twitter.

I apologize. I apologize. I was only talking to those who acted inappropriately. Forgive me Please. Twitter Lesson learned. — Joyce Krawiec (@joycekrawiec) January 24, 2017

Nonetheless, Yates wrote: “I don’t identify with it, but I gifted it to her since she apparently does.... Hopefully, she’ll donate it to a food kitchen or shelter that could use it since she claims to be a Christian. I’m pretty sure that’s what Jesus would do.”

A small stack of boxes bearing Amazon tape sat in Krawiec’s office on Thursday with a container of lard sitting on the top.

Her office door was closed after media inquired about the boxes.

A representative of the senator said Thursday she had already apologized for the tweet and would not be making comment on the boxes that had been arriving.