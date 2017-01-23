What is the Mexico City abortion rule?

Along with two other executive orders, President Donald Trump reinstated the Mexico City abortion rules on Monday, which was rescinded by former President Barack Obama exactly eight years ago.

Though Trump has had controversial clashes with Mexico over his border wall policy, this executive order actually has nothing to do with Mexico, despite its name. It’s also not unique to Trump — it’s a policy that gets rescinded or reinstated every time the presidency switches from Democrat to Republican, or vice versa.

NEW: Trump just signed 3 executive orders:

1. Withdrawal from TPP

2. Fed'l hiring freeze except military

3. Limit abortion funding overseas. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 23, 2017

Here are a few facts about the Mexico City Policy: