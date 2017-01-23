A Little Golden Book parody teaches kids ‘alternative facts’

1:07 Hazmat team responds to mysterious spill in Fresno Pause

1:01 TSA's top 10 most unusual finds: 2016

1:29 Fresno man arrested in arson fire at Livingstone's Restaurant in Tower District

2:11 'Loudest charity on earth' brings hope and dignity to prison inmates

2:03 Fresno State beats Boise State | basketball recap

1:42 Fresno State Swimming and Diving Team shares secret to academic success

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.

1:46 What is a ‘Botts Dot’? A field guide to Caltrans’ road markers

0:30 Women's March and Peace Fresno unite on Blackstone Ave.