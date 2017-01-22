Trump aide’s use of ‘alternative facts’ has people wondering what a fact really is

2:29 Women's March draws large crowd in Fresno Pause

2:11 'Loudest charity on earth' brings hope and dignity to prison inmates

1:29 Fresno man arrested in arson fire at Livingstone's Restaurant in Tower District

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

0:30 Women's March and Peace Fresno unite on Blackstone Ave.

1:23 Area high school students get hands-on learning in the construction trade

1:30 Who's going to replace Fresno Unified School District superintendent Michael Hanson — and when?

0:38 High water and wind at Skaggs Bridge Park

2:03 Fresno State beats Boise State | basketball recap