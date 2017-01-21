Trump takes quick action that could imperil Obamacare individual mandate

0:38 High water and wind at Skaggs Bridge Park Pause

2:11 'Loudest charity on earth' brings hope and dignity to prison inmates

1:29 Fresno man arrested in arson fire at Livingstone's Restaurant in Tower District

1:01 TSA's top 10 most unusual finds: 2016

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:20 Men in KKK costumes disrupt Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing

2:21 Movie trailer: '20th Century Women'

0:30 Firefighters douse Highway 41 grass fire

1:31 Obama waves goodbye, takes off in helicopter