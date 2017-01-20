Michelle Obama and Melania Trump’s Inauguration Day greeting was hilariously awkward

2:11 'Loudest charity on earth' brings hope and dignity to prison inmates Pause

1:19 Fresno State students react to President Donald Trump's inauguration

1:07 Blessings offered for travelers marching to protest inauguration

0:39 Relentless rain as another storm rolls through Valley

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings

1:23 Area high school students get hands-on learning in the construction trade

1:29 Fresno man arrested in arson fire at Livingstone's Restaurant in Tower District

0:31 Anti-Trump protesters march before dance break on Inauguration Day

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines