As President Trump takes power, Twitter transitions, too

2:11 'Loudest charity on earth' brings hope and dignity to prison inmates Pause

1:07 Blessings offered for travelers marching to protest inauguration

1:29 Fresno man arrested in arson fire at Livingstone's Restaurant in Tower District

0:31 Anti-Trump protesters march before dance break on Inauguration Day

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States

1:23 Area high school students get hands-on learning in the construction trade

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of the United States

1:47 Valley Children's Hospital to Derek Carr: Get well soon!