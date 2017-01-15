California union dues case dies, but another rises up

3:13 Fresno State athletic director talks about abuse he endured as a child Pause

2:03 Fresno State beats Boise State | basketball recap

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

0:24 Do you recognize this vehicle vandal?

1:25 KoJa Kitchen fuses Korean and Japanese fare

2:32 Movie trailer: 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter'

1:07 Former Madera Mayor Margie Medellin swears in her son, new Madera Mayor Andy Medellin