California senator Feinstein says Russian hacking altered outcome of the election

3:13 Fresno State athletic director talks about abuse he endured as a child Pause

2:03 Fresno State beats Boise State | basketball recap

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

1:31 Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it

1:13 Midday downpour floods Clovis streets

0:24 Do you recognize this vehicle vandal?

1:10 Recent snow promises a big weekend for play in the mountains