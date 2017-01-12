Mattis says capital of Israel is Tel Aviv — for now

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings Pause

1:06 Boxing class helps those with Parkinson’s disease

0:24 Do you recognize this vehicle vandal?

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

3:24 Evert Silva, The Fresno Bee Runner of the Year in boys cross country

2:12 Humane Officers seek animal cruelty suspect after finding emaciated pit bulls

4:00 Couple injured in Boston Marathon bombing talk about new 'Patriots Day' movie

1:47 Fresno police search for suspect along Highway 180

1:01 TSA's top 10 most unusual finds: 2016