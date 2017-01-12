Russia likely to be the elephant in the room during Pompeo’s CIA hearing

2:12 Humane Officers seek animal cruelty suspect after finding emaciated pit bulls Pause

1:47 Fresno police search for suspect along Highway 180

1:06 Boxing class helps those with Parkinson’s disease

2:20 Movie Trailer: 'Silence'

1:25 KoJa Kitchen fuses Korean and Japanese fare

0:24 Do you recognize this vehicle vandal?

0:56 Baby needs a new home

2:22 The most-read education stories of 2016

0:37 Enter this week's caption contest for a chance at free coffee