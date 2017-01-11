Watch Donald Trump’s first news conference as president-elect

President-elect Donald Trump is holding his first press conference since winning the 2016 election. Watch it live here.
Incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appeared on stage before Trump to call reports by CNN and BuzzFeed about an unverified dossier that alleged Russia had compromising information on Trump “frankly outrageous,” “sad and pathetic,” and “shameful and disgraceful.”
“It was a sad and pathetic attempt to get clicks,” Spicer said. “The report is not an intelligence report, plain and simple.”
Vice President-elect Mike Pence followed Spicer, continuing to lambast the media outlets that chose to run the report and saying, “with freedom comes responsibility.”
Trump called it “phony stuff, it’s fake news.”
He then offered praise to the news outlets that had the report previously and chose not to run a story on it without verification, calling them “so incredibly professional, that I’ve just gone up a notch on what I think of you.” Those organizations include the New York Times and the Washington Post, which Trump has criticized in the past.
Trump said if the report did come from intelligence, it would be a “blot” on their record.
In response to a question about releasing his tax returns to prove he has no dealings with Russia, Trump said he still wouldn’t release them due to an audit, though the Internal Revenue Service has said the audit does not prevent him from releasing them. He said that the American people don’t care about his tax returns, only reporters do.
Trump attorney Sheri Dillon then took the stage to talk about how Trump plans to distance himself from his business interests. Dillon said Trump would resign from all positions in the Trump organization, passing leadership to his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., and appointing an ethics adviser whose approval would be required for deals with potential concerns.
“No new foreign deals will be allowed during the duration of the Trump presidency,” Dillon said.
“New deals will be vetted by the ethics adviser. ... His role will be to scrutinize deals and government actions,” she added.
Dillon said about 30 new deals with the Trump organization were terminated after he was elected, some of which were supposed to be completed by the end of 2016. She said that amounted to losses of millions of dollars to the Trump family, but did not name specifics.
