Trump team retracts announcement of role for Bob Dole. Is it because he’s a lobbyist?

3:41 Meet the new Fresno State coordinators under Jeff Tedford Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:49 Parts of Yosemite Valley flooded as Merced River recedes

1:08 Fresno launches FAX15 bus service, shortening the wait time

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

0:24 Do you recognize this vehicle vandal?

1:16 A rushing Willow Creek near North Fork causes evacuations downstream

0:27 Watch a mystery surfer cruise down a flooded Grover Beach road

2:33 Yosemite valley closed in anticipation of storm, park still open