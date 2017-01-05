California’s attention-seeking politicos attack Trump, but hold weak hand

1:21 New Year's Eve eagle tour on Millerton Lake Pause

0:18 No snow plow? No problem. Use a table

1:24 Harlem Globetrotter visits children at Fresno library

1:18 Troubles continue at Fresno's Hotel California

0:33 Detectives nab woman and man who stole $2,500 in Christmas gifts

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

1:57 Remember playing with kaleidoscopes, pecking hens, spinning tops and jacks?

2:11 Jimmy Fallon describes how he is preparing to host the Golden Globe Awards

0:37 Pine Flat Reservoir swells, but only a third of capacity