Americans are less Christian, but not so Congress

1:56 Lt. Steve Card updates reporters on fatal Herndon Avenue crash Pause

2:32 Baby finds a new home, fulfills homeless dying Fresno man's wish

1:21 New Year's Eve eagle tour on Millerton Lake

1:06 Arthouse gallery closing its door

2:35 What were the 5 best video games of 2016?

0:33 Detectives nab woman and man who stole $2,500 in Christmas gifts

1:08 Your guide to 'Heathers' catch phrases and slang

2:30 Movie trailer: 'Doctor Strange'

1:57 Remember playing with kaleidoscopes, pecking hens, spinning tops and jacks?