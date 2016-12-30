Politics & Government

December 30, 2016 7:50 AM

High schools, universities and veterans to join Trump’s inaugural parade

By Anita Kumar

WASHINGTON

More than 8,000 people representing 40 organizations including high school and university marching bands, equestrian corps, first responders and veterans groups will participate in the inaugural parade on Jan. 20, according to organizers.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee on Friday released an initial list of groups that have accepted an invitation to take part in the parade down Pennsylvania Avenue following the swearing in of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

“People from every corner of the country have expressed great interest in President-elect Trump’s inauguration and look forward to continuing a salute to our republic that spans more than two centuries,” committee CEO Sara Armstrong said.

There will be five days of events, including several dinners, a concert and three inaugural balls. Trump will attend two balls, as well as the armed forces ball, according to transition spokesman Sean Spicer.

Each branch of the United States military will be represented as well as the following groups, listed below in alphabetical order:

1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment – Fort Hood, Texas

1st Infantry Commanding General’s Mounted Color – Ft. Riley, Kansas

Boone County Elite 4-H Equestrian Drill Team – Burlington, Kentucky

Caisson Platoon, Fort Myer – Fort Myer, Virginia

Cleveland Police Mounted Unit – Cleveland, Ohio

Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums – Palm Coast, Florida

Columbus North High School Band – Columbus, Indiana

Culver Academy Equestrian – Culver, Indiana

First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion - Fishburne, Virginia

Frankfort High School Band – Ridgeley, West Virginia

Franklin Regional High School Panther Marching Band – Murrysville, Pennsylvania

Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team – Indianapolis, Indiana

Kids Overseas – Richmond Hill, Georgia

Lil Wranglers – College Station, Texas

Marist College Band – Poughkeepsie, New York

Merced County Sheriff’s Posse – Hilmar, California

Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard – Ann Arbor, Michigan

Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team – New Buffalo, Michigan

Nassau County Firefighters Pipes & Drums – East Meadow, New York

North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association – Hillsborough, North Carolina

NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums – East Moriches, New York

Olivet Nazarene University – Bourbonnais, Illinois

Palmetto Ridge High School Band – Naples, Florida

Russellville High School Band – Russellville, Arkansas

Talladega College Band – Talladega, Alabama

Texas State University Strutters – San Marcos, Texas

The Citadel Regimental Band & Pipes and Summerall Guards – Charleston, South Carolina

The Freedom Riders – Kersey, Colorado

Tragedy Assistance Marching Unit – Arlington, Virginia

Tupelo High School Band – Tupelo, Mississippi

University of Tennessee Marching Band – Knoxville, Tennessee

VMI Corps of Cadets – Lexington, Virginia

West Monroe High School Marching Band – West Monroe, Louisiana

American Veterans - National

Boy Scouts of America - National

US Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations - National

Disabled American Veterans - National

US Border Patrol Pipes & Drums – National

Wounded Warriors - National

More participants and the parade order will be released later. Information about events can be found at the inaugural website, which launched a month before the inauguration.

Anita Kumar: 202-383-6017, @anitakumar01

