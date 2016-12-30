High schools, universities and veterans to join Trump’s inaugural parade

More than 8,000 people representing 40 organizations including high school and university marching bands, equestrian corps, first responders and veterans groups will participate in the inaugural parade on Jan. 20, according to organizers.
The Presidential Inaugural Committee on Friday released an initial list of groups that have accepted an invitation to take part in the parade down Pennsylvania Avenue following the swearing in of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence.
“People from every corner of the country have expressed great interest in President-elect Trump’s inauguration and look forward to continuing a salute to our republic that spans more than two centuries,” committee CEO Sara Armstrong said.
There will be five days of events, including several dinners, a concert and three inaugural balls. Trump will attend two balls, as well as the armed forces ball, according to transition spokesman Sean Spicer.
Each branch of the United States military will be represented as well as the following groups, listed below in alphabetical order:
1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment – Fort Hood, Texas
1st Infantry Commanding General’s Mounted Color – Ft. Riley, Kansas
Boone County Elite 4-H Equestrian Drill Team – Burlington, Kentucky
Caisson Platoon, Fort Myer – Fort Myer, Virginia
Cleveland Police Mounted Unit – Cleveland, Ohio
Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums – Palm Coast, Florida
Columbus North High School Band – Columbus, Indiana
Culver Academy Equestrian – Culver, Indiana
First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion - Fishburne, Virginia
Frankfort High School Band – Ridgeley, West Virginia
Franklin Regional High School Panther Marching Band – Murrysville, Pennsylvania
Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team – Indianapolis, Indiana
Kids Overseas – Richmond Hill, Georgia
Lil Wranglers – College Station, Texas
Marist College Band – Poughkeepsie, New York
Merced County Sheriff’s Posse – Hilmar, California
Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard – Ann Arbor, Michigan
Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team – New Buffalo, Michigan
Nassau County Firefighters Pipes & Drums – East Meadow, New York
North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association – Hillsborough, North Carolina
NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums – East Moriches, New York
Olivet Nazarene University – Bourbonnais, Illinois
Palmetto Ridge High School Band – Naples, Florida
Russellville High School Band – Russellville, Arkansas
Talladega College Band – Talladega, Alabama
Texas State University Strutters – San Marcos, Texas
The Citadel Regimental Band & Pipes and Summerall Guards – Charleston, South Carolina
The Freedom Riders – Kersey, Colorado
Tragedy Assistance Marching Unit – Arlington, Virginia
Tupelo High School Band – Tupelo, Mississippi
University of Tennessee Marching Band – Knoxville, Tennessee
VMI Corps of Cadets – Lexington, Virginia
West Monroe High School Marching Band – West Monroe, Louisiana
American Veterans - National
Boy Scouts of America - National
US Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations - National
Disabled American Veterans - National
US Border Patrol Pipes & Drums – National
Wounded Warriors - National
More participants and the parade order will be released later. Information about events can be found at the inaugural website, which launched a month before the inauguration.
