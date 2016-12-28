For ninth straight year, Obama is most admired man in U.S., but Trump is closing fast

0:33 Detectives nab woman who stole $2,500 in Christmas gifts Pause

0:36 Small plane crash site investigation continues Tuesday morning

1:18 Troubles continue at Fresno's Hotel California

0:51 Thieves ram a pharmacy with a moving truck

0:49 Two dead in northwest Fresno plane crash

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:41 Deputy Dennis Wallace honored on House floor

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

4:33 In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak