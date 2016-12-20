Donald Trump and black colleges are getting to know each other

1:08 Fresno State student wears hijab for the first time Pause

1:43 Strathmore High falls in state championship on late-game field goal

0:33 Fire causes extensive damage to Tower District restaurant

1:49 'Best Christmas ever' for Valley teen

1:01 TSA's Top 10 Most Unusual Finds: 2016

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

1:02 Burglar steals purse from car in Fresno parking lot

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

0:38 Holiday Heroes Blood Drive helps fallen officers