NC Gov. Pat McCrory calls for special legislative session to repeal HB2

0:50 FIRM brings cheer to families at annual Christmas Party Pause

1:43 Strathmore High falls in state championship on late-game field goal

1:08 Fresno State student wears hijab for the first time

1:02 Burglar steals purse from car in Fresno parking lot

2:46 Hanson: 'Twelve (years) is a long time' to be superintendent

4:35 CIF 6-A football final: Kicker on his winning boot and a look at that near game-saving Strathmore stand

2:15 Department of Labor: 'Overtime - it’s about time'

1:04 'Star Wars' fans talk about their expectations for 'Rogue One'

2:46 Vance Walberg coaching Clovis West basketball again