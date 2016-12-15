Medical specialists donated millions to Trump’s pick to end Obamacare

2:39 Dry Christmas tree becomes a mini inferno Pause

1:09 "One More Try" singer breaks up fight on Fresno street

2:36 Christmas Tree Lane walkers sing, admit being mostly nice

0:45 At the scene of a major-injury crash involving a motorcycle

4:23 Rainy weather approaches the Valley

2:01 Fresno City College honors veterans during program

1:14 See how unsafe housing raises risks of ill health and injury

1:19 New life for old Manchester mall

2:14 Thousands attend the Central California Women's Conference