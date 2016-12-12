Rex Tillerson’s rise boosted by savvy negotiating in Vladimir Putin’s Russia

1:51 Santa cheers on runners -- some dressed as penguins -- in Jingle Bell Run Pause

1:28 Dozens make the annual trek to the Nation's Christmas Tree

0:24 CHP reminder: Don't become a target of thieves this holiday season

1:12 Hanford Fox Theatre reopens after restoration

1:53 Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting

1:32 Eye on Education: Fresno girls code for Hour of Code

1:24 Radio Flyer wagons donated to Valley Children's Hospital

26:35 Chief Dyer: Shooting of Dylan Noble was 'justified'

2:15 Department of Labor: 'Overtime - it’s about time'