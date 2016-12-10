Protests outside and applause inside stadium greet Trump as he attends Army-Navy game

26:35 Chief Dyer: Shooting of Dylan Noble was 'justified' Pause

1:01 Coalinga City Council considers plan to grow pot in closed prison

1:53 Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting

1:49 Fresno inspectors find pest, mold, maintenance issues at southeast apartments

1:25 Summerset apartments mark one year since gas outages left Fresno tenants in the cold

1:52 City samples Fresno homeowner's water, flushes pipes, replaces water main

2:42 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

1:24 Fresno mayor optimistic that housing ordinance will pass

0:51 Historic Hacienda vaquero neon sign rides again at the Big Fresno Fair