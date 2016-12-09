Rep. McMorris Rodgers is in running for Interior secretary, but Trump still interviewing

1:24 Fresno mayor optimistic that housing ordinance will pass Pause

1:53 Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting

1:31 Wife of Sanger lawyer describes raid of their home. About a month later, she was dead.

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

1:32 Eye on Education: Fresno girls code for Hour of Code

1:25 Summerset apartments mark one year since gas outages left Fresno tenants in the cold

1:04 New lion exhibit is the pride of African Adventure

1:49 Fresno inspectors find pest, mold, maintenance issues at southeast apartments

2:08 Investigation into accidental shooting of Fresno County sheriff's deputy