Trump nominates former Southern Command general to lead Homeland Security

1:38 Which kind of Krispy Kreme doughnut would you be? Pause

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

0:16 Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike?

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

1:06 New Vallarta Supermarket offers an array of choices

0:22 Fresno police looking for suspect in Arco theft

1:47 Clovis lights up its Christmas tree with help from Santa and Mrs. Claus

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York