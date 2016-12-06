Donald Trump’s newest secretary of state option has close ties to Vladimir Putin

1:47 Clovis lights up its Christmas tree with help from Santa and Mrs. Claus Pause

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike?

0:16 Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

2:17 Sanger celebrates Central Section championship victory

0:53 Gearing up for Black Friday: It's a lot of work

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

1:00 San Joaquin Valley raisin harvest underway

2:32 Movie trailer: 'Rules Don't Apply'

2:43 Meet the adorable Victor E., Fresno State's real-life bulldog mascot