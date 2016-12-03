Trump heads to Long Island for costume party thrown by big donors

0:42 Scenes from the campaign: Latino Trump fan comes under fire outside Fresno May rally Pause

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike?

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

1:08 SUV trying to avoid accident flips on Highway 99

1:01 Coalinga City Council considers plan to grow pot in closed prison

1:54 Central loses to Bakersfield in Central Section Division I championship

1:07 See the sights, take a test drive at the Central California Auto Show

2:17 Sanger celebrates Central Section championship victory

1:51 Fresno Mayor Swearengin: 'we're going to see a dramatically different city'