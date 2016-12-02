Trump to meet with Calif. lawyer who probed her friend Christie’s Bridgegate scandal

As he makes choices for top administration jobs Donald Trump will meet Monday with California attorney Debra Wong Yang, a “dear friend” of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie who worked on an inquiry clearing Christie in the Bridgegate scandal.
Yang was appointed in 2002 by George W. Bush as the Los Angeles-based U.S. attorney for the central district of California, the first Asian-American woman to be U.S attorney. She resigned the position in 2006, becoming a partner in the law firm Gibson Dunn’s Los Angeles office.
She has been in the news lately because Christie hired Gibson Dunn to investigate the Bridgegate scandal and the firm produced a report that said Christie had no knowledge or involvement in the scheme to close access lanes on the George Washington Bridge to punish a mayor who didn’t endorse Christie’s re-election.
The independence of the investigation has been questioned because of the involvement of Yang, who has vacationed with Christie and his family and co-hosted a $2,700-a-person fundraiser in Los Angeles for Christie's presidential campaign. Christie, who became an early supporter of Trump after dropping out of the presidential race, is lobbying to become Republican National Committee chairman.
The Trump transition team said the president-elect’s meetings Monday would include Yang but gave no further details. She’s been mentioned for a possible top job in the Justice Department.
