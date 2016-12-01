Civil rights groups urge Senate to reject Sessions as attorney general

1:04 Death penalty verdict in trial of man guilty of 3-year-old's murder Pause

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

0:42 Scenes from the campaign: Latino Trump fan comes under fire outside Fresno May rally

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike?

1:26 Fresno State women's basketball vs USF highlights

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

1:07 Sanger football vs Sunnyside| Nov. 25, 2016

1:06 New Vallarta Supermarket offers an array of choices

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'