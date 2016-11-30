Tillis says he may not return if bills like sentencing changes aren’t passed

1:57 Donald Trump in Fresno on water, farms and fish Pause

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

1:06 New Vallarta Supermarket offers an array of choices

1:19 Fresno police catch suspect after pit bull shot

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

2:43 Meet the adorable Victor E., Fresno State's real-life bulldog mascot

1:26 Eye on Education: What does Prop. 58 mean for Fresno schools?

1:07 See the sights, take a test drive at the Central California Auto Show