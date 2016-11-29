Trump taps Goldman Sachs movie mogul to head Treasury Department

1:19 Fresno police catch suspect after pit bull shot Pause

1:06 New Vallarta Supermarket offers an array of choices

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

0:58 Liquor store clerk struggles with armed robber

1:26 Eye on Education: What does Prop. 58 mean for Fresno schools?

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

1:07 See the sights, take a test drive at the Central California Auto Show

2:43 Meet the adorable Victor E., Fresno State's real-life bulldog mascot

0:37 Enter this week's caption contest for a chance at free coffee