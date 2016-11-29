Trump heads back out on the road

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat Pause

1:06 New Vallarta Supermarket offers an array of choices

0:58 Liquor store clerk struggles with armed robber

0:37 Enter this week's caption contest for a chance at free coffee

1:26 Eye on Education: What does Prop. 58 mean for Fresno schools?

1:02 Biomass plants and dead trees: A symbiotic relationship

1:07 See the sights, take a test drive at the Central California Auto Show

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

2:42 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old