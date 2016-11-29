Trump contradicts Supreme Court in wanting to punish American flag burners

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat Pause

0:58 Liquor store clerk struggles with armed robber

0:43 Families play in new snow Sunday at Shaver Lake

0:56 Checking insect traps for the Asian citrus psyllid

1:02 Biomass plants and dead trees: A symbiotic relationship

0:37 Enter this week's caption contest for a chance at free coffee

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

1:24 High-speed rail begins work on Fresno Trench near downtown

1:12 Fresno County law officers: Don't drive when drunk, or high on weed