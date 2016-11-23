In final turkey pardoning ceremony, Obama stuffs speech with Thanksgiving puns

1:26 Trump's White House Pause

1:09 Kansas' Secretary of State says U.S. could pay for Trump's wall

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for nine days gets rescued

1:42 One of Fresno State football's worst seasons ever coming to an end

1:31 Inside the new holiday attractions at California Adventure

2:06 Fresno State adjusts to Jeff Tedford hiring

0:51 Thanksgiving 2016 by the numbers

0:48 Jeff Tedford is the new Fresno State head coach