Nikki Haley will have interesting company as Donald Trump’s U.N. ambassador

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for nine days gets rescued Pause

0:53 Gearing up for Black Friday: It's a lot of work

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

0:58 Liquor store clerk struggles with armed robber

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

2:33 Movie trailer: 'Moana'

1:42 One of Fresno State football's worst seasons ever coming to an end

1:35 Two killed in Highway 99 crash near Livingston

0:26 Truck crash Highway 99 in Merced County