Rick Perry sidesteps question on Trump during ‘Dancing with the Stars’ appearance

4:02 2016 Election Day by the numbers Pause

9:06 Obama: We're all on the same team

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:53 Gearing up for Black Friday: It's a lot of work

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for nine days gets rescued

0:58 Liquor store clerk struggles with armed robber

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

1:14 Kanye West rants during his Sacramento show (Warning: offensive language)

1:12 Fresno State basketball vs Praire View A&M