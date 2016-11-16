SC Gov. Haley reportedly being considered for Secretary of State

S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley and Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster are contenders for positions in president-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet.
Donald Trump’s transition team approached McMaster, the former S.C. attorney general about possibly being U.S. Attorney General.
“I’ve been asked if I would be interested,” McMaster said.
In addition, members of the transition team have discussed Haley as potentially being Secretary of State and at least one other position.
“Her name has been mentioned,” McMaster said, adding “The depths of consideration for the various names that have been mentioned for various things, I couldn’t tell you.”
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough tweeted on Wednesday that South Carolina’s second-term governor is reportedly being considered by the Trump transition team for the job of secretary of State.
Sources tell me Donald Trump is now considering Governor Nikki Haley for Secretary of State.— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) November 16, 2016
Haley is one of numerous names being floated for the nation’s chief diplomat. Others reportedly in the running include former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and former UN ambassador John Bolton.
The choice of Haley would be surprising. She opposed Trump during the GOP's primary season, endorsing first U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and, after Rubio dropped out, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, the last Trump challenger.
As a state governor, Haley has limited foreign policy experience other than trips abroad for business recruitment, and was named vice chair of the Republican Governors Association on Wednesday, with an expectation of becoming chair in 2018.
The governor’s office had not returned a request for comment on Wednesday.
