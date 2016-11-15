Politics & Government

November 15, 2016 9:13 AM

Sen. Wicker offers free tickets to Trump inauguration

By Tony Pugh

tpugh@mcclatchydc.com

WASHINGTON

Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker will make free tickets available for Mississippians to attend the 58th Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Wicker’s office will receive a limited number of free tickets for the event on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

The standing-room-only tickets are outdoors. Mississippians who want tickets should submit a formal request to Inauguration@wicker.senate.gov.

The deadline for ticket requests is Nov. 23. Tickets must be picked up in Wicker’s Washington, D.C., office by Jan. 19. Click here to submit a request.

Because supplies are limited, Wicker’s office cannot guarantee that requests will be granted.

Trump names Priebus chief of staff, other top advisors await appointments

As President-elect Donald Trump’s White House staff starts to take shape, meet some of his most trusted campaign advisors that are vying for some of Washington’s most coveted jobs. Trump gave some clues as to who may get the top jobs during his victory sp

Alexa Ard / McClatchy

Tony Pugh: 202-383-6013, @TonyPughDC

Related content

Politics & Government

Comments

Videos

Fresno millenials react to Donald Trump

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos