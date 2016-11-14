Startup puts CEO on leave after online posts about assassinating Trump

2:06 Fresno State adjusts to Jeff Tedford hiring Pause

1:28 Exeter volleyball vs Garces | Central Section D-II

1:21 Minarets sweeps defending volleyball champ Sierra

1:15 Fresno State women's basketball vs. Biola

1:33 Community, law enforcement come out to honor fallen Stanislaus County deputy

4:30 Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson discusses arrest of shooting suspect

0:47 Fresno City Councilman Steve Brandau backs enforcement team to fight slum housing

2:32 Blind volunteer leads less-mobile friend on a walk

2:32 Melania Trump's focus as First Lady is to end cyberbullying