California’s 58 counties need governance reform

1:35 'No hate rally' protesting Trump election held in Fresno Pause

1:28 Exeter volleyball vs Garces | Central Section D-II

1:23 SWAT targets Strother Street gang in major sweep

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

1:43 There are some strings attached to University High's renewed charter

1:42 Buchanan beats Bullard in first-round Central Section D-I playoffs

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

2:16 Bitwise co-CEO Irma Olguin Jr. describes ‘accidental’ journey to top of her profession