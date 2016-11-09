America elected 11 firsts to govern, but not the first female president

Hillary Clinton did not break the “highest, hardest glass ceiling” and become the first female president of the United States Tuesday night, but she wasn’t the only one who was ready to break barriers.
All but one of those “firsts” were Democrats. Here’s a list of those 11 firsts:
1) Kate Brown became the first openly bisexual person to be elected governor of a U.S. state. She was the incumbent in Oregon, though this was her first time running to election to the position. The former governor resigned and Brown was the secretary of state, which is next in line in Oregon because there is no lieutenant governor.
Brown told students during a graduation speech that she feared she would be fired from her job as a lawyer in the 1980s if her colleagues discovered she was dating a woman. She was outed in the 1990s and has been married to her husband since 1997.
2) Catherine Cortez Masto became the first female Latina U.S. senator. She was elected in Nevada, to the seat of Sen. Harry Reid, the outgoing Democratic minority leader. She is also the first female senator to represent Nevada.
Cortez Masto is the granddaughter of Mexican immigrants and campaigned against Donald Trump’s proposed border wall. Her opponent, Joe Heck, stumbled in his campaign when he grappled with his support of Trump, according to the New York Times.
Clinton won in Nevada.
I'm proud to be Nevada's 1st female and our nation's 1st Latina senator. It’s about time our government mirrors the diversity of our nation.— CatherineCortezMasto (@CatherineForNV) November 9, 2016
3) Kamala Harris became the first biracial woman elected to the U.S. Senate. She was elected in California, where the Associated Press called her win minutes after the polls closed. She is the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica.
She tweeted early Wednesday that she intends to fight for who America is and “against those naysayers who say there is no such thing as climate change.”
I am so proud to represent this beautiful and diverse state— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 9, 2016
4) Adriano Espaillat became the first Dominican-American elected to Congress. Espaillat was elected in New York and was born in the Dominican Republic.
He came to the U.S. on a tourist visa and stayed illegally, meaning he is also the first Congressman to formerly be an undocumented immigrant.
5) Pramila Jayapal became the first Indian-American woman elected to Congress. She was elected in Washington and said she would be a “light in the darkness” if Trump won the presidency.
“If our worst fears are realized, we will be on the defense as of tomorrow,” she told supporters after she won the seat. “We will have to fight for social justice as never before.”
6) Stephanie Murphy became the first Vietnamese-American elected to Congress. Elected in Florida, she pulled off an upset against the incumbent.
“When I entered this race, very few people thought we could win,” Murphy said after her win, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “We had a huge challenge ahead of us ... We didn’t want to just make a difference. We wanted to make a point. That point is that this county is not going to tolerate dysfunction and deadlock... That every child should have a fair shot at the American dream.”
7) Lisa Blunt Rochester became the first woman and African-American to represent Delaware in Congress. One out of five voters in Delaware are black.
Blunt Rochester told the Philadelphia Inquirer that she decided to run after the sudden death of her husband two years ago. She used his life insurance money to help fund her campaign.
Thank you to all the voters who helped make history in Delaware! #TeamLisa pic.twitter.com/ed6oYBox7w— Lisa Blunt Rochester (@LisaBRochester) November 9, 2016
8) Darren Soto became the first Puerto Rican to represent Florida in Congress. His district his a large Latino base and was formerly represented by Democratic Rep. Alan Grayson.
9) Ilhan Omar became the first Somali-American to be elected a state legislator. She was elected in Minnesota and is a Muslim.
Omar told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that her victory is “the beginning of something new.”
10) Jason Elliott became the first openly gay man to be elected to the South Carolina Legislature.
He is the only Republican on this list of firsts and said his constituents knew his sexual orientation. But a challenger emerged as a write-in candidate just two weeks before election, telling the State, “Our Republican nominee claims the voters have accepted his progressive sexual values, yet we’ve seen no evidence that he campaigned as openly homosexual.”
11) Brenda Lopez became the first Latina woman elected to the General Assembly in Goergia. She is also an immigrant.
She ran unopposed in the general election after solidly beating an opponent in the Democratic primary.
